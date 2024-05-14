Newsroom Trainee

KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong community ties and top ratings. We are known for our impassioned reporting style and a keen ability to embrace multi-platform technologies.

The Role: KSAT 12 NEWS, San Antonio, is looking for a News Trainee to join our multi-platform newsroom. The ideal candidate would need to live in or relocate to San Antonio.

We are seeking someone who wants to be a multi-platform journalist in a fast-paced, innovative environment. The perfect applicant is a soon-to-be or recent graduate who is passionate about news and information, and can bring their unique perspective to the newsroom.

The News Trainee will work closely with each part of the newsroom, including the digital team, reporters, producers, photojournalists and the assignments desk. This journalist-in-training will develop reporting and technical skills, editorial judgment and best practices, and learn all aspects of putting together KSAT QUALITY web content and newscasts. This includes writing and reporting breaking news stories, promoting content on social media, shooting and editing videos, writing teases, producing graphics and more.

The position is paid and trainees are expected to work 40 hours per week. The trainee will work a shift that is flexible and will include nights and weekends.

Responsibilities:

Write with speed, accuracy, and creativity, using sound news judgment while paying close attention to spelling, grammar, and punctuation;

Create and publish dynamic content — articles, images, videos, livestreams, graphics — to KSAT.com in a fast-paced digital-always environment;

Learn the intricacies of producing newscasts for multiple platforms and dayparts, including writing, graphics development, social media and digital;

Stay on top of current events, including local, state, national and world events.

Work flexible hours that may include nights, overnight hours, mornings, weekends or holidays;

Ability to work independently and under tight deadlines, and communicate effectively with news managers, producers, reporters, editors, photographers, and digital and social media staff;

Effectively handle multiple tasks and frequent interruptions;

Understand and use internet research tools and social media resources to create content for our online platform, social media channels, and broadcast channel;

Be a team player, who’s passionate, ready to ask questions, accepts constructive feedback and learns from mistakes;

Qualifications:

College degree in journalism or communications is preferred;

Computer literacy is a must; familiarity with newsroom computer systems a plus;

Have an established portfolio of newscast writing, from past internships or college television stations;

An understanding of the importance of social media in crowd-sourcing, story development and story follow-through

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

KSAT’s core values are integrity, teamwork, innovation and passion. If those words describe you then send your resume, writing samples and any newscast links by May 31 to:

Sean Talbot , Assistant News Director, and Kolten Parker , Digital Executive Producer

stalbot@ksat.com and koparker@ksat.com and

KSAT12 News, 1408 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, Texas 78215

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.