At KSAT 12, the Graham Media Group owned - ABC affiliate in San Antonio Texas, our commitment lies in crafting and delivering news that truly connects with our communities across platforms. With this mission at our core, we are on the lookout for a Manager of Content and Coverage who brings not only keen business acumen and exceptional leadership skills but also a genuine passion for pushing the boundaries of traditional journalism. If you’re driven by innovation, uphold the highest standards of ethical journalism, and are not afraid to make bold decisions that lead to captivating storytelling, then you could be the perfect fit to join our forward-thinking team.

POSITION OVERVIEW

As the Manager of Content and Coverage, you will step into a leadership role that is both challenging and rewarding. You will have the unique opportunity to oversee our dynamic content center, guiding product leaders, content creators, and on-air talent towards achieving our ambitious content transformation goals. This role is designed for someone who is not content with the status quo, welcomes change, and is ready to lead. Your contributions will play a crucial role in shaping the future direction of our content and ensuring our storytelling continues to engage, inform, and resonate with our audience.

RESPONSIBILITIES

§ Serve as a critical member of the newsroom leadership team, managing a diverse group of content professionals.

§ Leverage research findings and strategic goals to prioritize and chase compelling content across all platforms. Adding stories with substance to all platforms.

§ Ensure the seamless flow of content across linear and digital platforms, satisfying consumer needs with high-value offerings.

§ Spearhead coverage on various fronts including breaking news, pre-planned stories, and in-depth enterprise reporting.

§ Balance the requirements of multiple stakeholders such as linear, digital, streaming, sports, weather, special projects, and investigative teams.

§ Maintain constant communication with news and creative services on content updates.

§ Lead hiring processes and training initiatives for content center staff.

§ Provide coaching, mentorship, and development opportunities for team members.

§ Monitor and analyze KPIs to guide content and coverage strategies.

§ Act as the news director in their absence.

§ Perform other related duties as assigned.

§ Drives content innovation, evolving with trends and technology.

§ Helps identify and guide audience engagement into the reporting process.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

§ Proficiency across linear, digital, streaming, and social platforms.

§ Exceptional news judgment and the capacity to think strategically on a large scale.

§ A proven track record of leadership within a newsroom environment.

§ Demonstrated ability to stay composed under pressure and make decisive judgments.

§ An effective listener who pays attention to team input and industry trends.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

§ Prior experience in significant newsroom leadership roles such as News Director, Assistant News Director, Managing Editor, Assignment Manager, or Executive Producer.

§ A preferable academic background in broadcast journalism, broadcast news, or a related field.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to Mario Orellana, News Director, morellana@ksat.com

KSAT12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.