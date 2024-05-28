KSAT 12, the Graham Media Group owned - ABC affiliate in San Antonio Texas, is actively seeking an Operations Manager who embodies experience, dynamism, and a forward-thinking mindset, ready to guide our news operations team toward groundbreaking achievements. This role is much more than a job opportunity; it’s a challenge to significantly influence a team striving for excellence and innovation in how we deliver news. Ideal for a candidate who excels in a fast-paced media environment, this critical position requires a multifaceted professional dedicated to maintaining supreme quality across video, audio, and digital news presentations. If you have the perfect mix of technical skills and strategic insight, desiring to transform news delivery and lead a team committed to journalistic excellence and innovation, KSAT 12 invites you to bring your expertise and vision to our collaborative and ambitious team.

POSITION OVERVIEW

As our Operations Manager, you will own the oversight of comprehensive newsgathering and production operations, including but not limited to, video gathering, editing, live broadcasts, and the upkeep of field shop equipment. Collaborating closely with the Managers of Coverage and Content and the Engineering Department, your mission will involve offering technical guidance, training, and leadership to our editorial, newsgathering, and production personnel. A significant part of your role will involve mentoring our news team in technological advancements, managing budgets, and ensuring flawless news production.

RESPONSIBILITIES

§ Lead the news operations staff — including photographers, editors, directors, and other assigned personnel — fostering a workplace culture rich in collaboration and innovation.

§ Champion cutting-edge practices in video gathering, editing, and remote broadcasts, continually raising the bar for news coverage.

§ Offer strategic planning and insights for upcoming events, special programs, and news coverage elements, ensuring content interconnects fluidly across various platforms and meets consumer needs effectively.

§ Oversee the news operations budget with a keen eye, ensuring operational expenditures are managed and remote broadcasts for breaking news and significant events are organized.

§ Act as the linchpin between the Engineering Department and news operations to guarantee regular maintenance and advancement of newsgathering and production apparatus.

§ Embrace the role of the newsroom’s technology guru, perpetually exploring, evaluating, and integrating novel newsgathering solutions.

§ Maintain and refine disaster recovery protocols to ensure the newsroom’s preparedness for any eventuality.

§ Other duties as assigned.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

§ Extensive experience in operations management within a local television or network environment, complemented by a deep understanding of newsgathering and/or production.

§ A track record showcasing the ability to spearhead complex newsgathering operations.

§ Demonstrated experience in managing budgets, optimizing operational expenditures, and familiarity with FAA regulations for drone operations.

§ Exceptional communication skills to effectively train and onboard staff with varied technical expertise levels.

§ Solid problem-solving skills, capable of innovative thinking and collaborative solutions implementations across departments.

§ In-depth knowledge of broadcast and digital newsgathering combined with a strong grasp of media workflow efficiency tools.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

§ A preferable academic background in broadcast journalism, broadcast news, or a related field.

§ Mastery in Management, Operations, Budgeting, Photography, Aerial Photography, and Non-linear Editing.

§ Readiness to oversee breaking news situations and competently manage disaster recovery scenarios.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to:

Mario Orellana, News Director, morellana@ksat.com.

KSAT 12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.