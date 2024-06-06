KSAT12, the Graham Media Group owned - ABC affiliate station in San Antonio is looking for an Assistant Director of Technology.

This position reports to the Station Director of Technology and, at their direction, coordinates and implements strategic technology and operations initiatives associated with both broadcast television and digital platforms to align with station goals.

The Asst Director of Technology will help the DOT supervise and manage all aspects of the Broadcast station and its multi-platform content distribution. The Asst Director of Technology will assist in supervising a team of Broadcast Engineers and IT professionals, ensuring that the department effectively and proactively services the stations’ news, local programming, and digital operations. This role assists in overseeing the physical station operations and improvements. This mission critical role will be responsible for collaboration with all departments on new technologies and workflow development to enable high quality, fast-paced content creation and will lead the technical side of the creative vision for KSAT’s digital experiences on all platforms.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Applicant should have a bachelor’s degree (computing or engineering program preferred) and/or formal training in IT or a related field. Previous employment in the capacity of an Engineering/IT Department in broadcasting, production or institutional organization is preferred. Experience at a major news operation is highly desirable. Familiarity with all applicable FCC, OSHA rules & regulations as well as recommended practices of SMPTE and ATSC will be considered.

Excellent verbal and writing skills will be expected as well as strong people skills. Proven experience as a team builder and leader that provides clear structure and managerial oversight of the Technology Department.

Must be able to work a flexible schedule including some travel with occasional night, weekend, and on-call work in support of a 24-7 television operation.

DESIRED SKILLS & ABILITIES:

• Excellent stress and crisis management skills, with the ability to multi-task and make informed and appropriate decisions under pressure.

• In-depth understanding of a broadcast station including news production, live event production, studio operation, file-based content creation and editing/transport/transmission

• Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them

• Ability to help integrate new technologies into media operation on multiple delivery platforms such as broadcast, streaming and OTT

• Experience in administration of broadcast file workflows

• Considerable experience evaluating, selecting, installing, servicing, and maintaining broadcasting industry equipment and information technology systems

• Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and oversee multiple tasks simultaneously

• Ability to successfully work with our third-party master control hub

• Knowledgeable in control room automation systems (ELC, Ignite or Ross)

• Thorough understanding of FCC rules and regulations

To apply, please send resume to:

Frank Daniels fdaniels@ksat.com

KSAT12 1408 N. St. Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

No Phone Calls Please

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.