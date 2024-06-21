KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station located in San Antonio, TX. KSAT12 has strong community ties and top ratings and is known for our aggressive news reporting style, digital innovation and rapidly developing digital strategy that aims to reach and impact our target demographic on all platforms.

The Position: SA Live Multimedia Journalist

KSAT12 News (San Antonio, ABC) is seeking a multi-skilled journalist to join our lifestyle show team. We’re looking for a strong, vibrant, visual storyteller with exceptional writing and live reporting skills – perfect for our fun and energetic daily live show, as well as our digital and social platforms. The ideal candidate is resourceful, has a competitive spirit, is active and knowledgeable on social media, has a great can-do attitude, can develop strong contacts in the community, and is committed to producing compelling, high-quality stories and events for all our platforms.

Responsibilities:

· Research and write stories for our daily lifestyle show, including for multiple platforms, web, social, mobile.

· Strong live reporter, who can walk viewers through a story in a compelling, creative, and lively way.

· Coordinate with the sales and research department to make sure all sales initiatives within the events are fulfilled.

· Be heavily involved in community outreach for new events, current events, and upcoming events.

· Must be able to work a flexible schedule that includes nights, overnights, weekends, and holidays.

· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, remain calm under pressure and manage deadlines.

· Capable of shooting video with MMJ gear and editing video on non-linear editing equipment

· Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

· Prefer candidates with a minimum of 3 years of experience in a commercial newsroom.

· College degree in journalism/communications or related field preferred.

· Computer literacy, including newsroom editing systems.

· Camera production knowledge including shooting and editing.

· Must have and maintain a professional on-air appearance.

To apply send resume and video to:

Nate Mills, Creative Services Director

nmills@ksat.com

KSAT-TV

1408 N. St. Mary’s Street

San Antonio, TX 78215

We regret that we will only be able to respond to those applicants in whom we have an interest.

PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.