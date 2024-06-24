KSAT 12, the Graham Media Group owned - ABC affiliate in San Antonio Texas is seeking a Broadcast Executive Producer. This role is ideal for a dynamic leader who thrives in cultivating talent and has a passion for elevating newscasts to the next level. If you’re dedicated to showcasing excellence and inspiring a team of producers toward growth and exceptional performance, this opportunity is your chance to make a significant impact and lead a team toward achieving unparalleled success in broadcasting.

POSITION OVERVIEW

As a Broadcast Executive Producer, you will be responsible for leading and guiding the broadcast team to deliver transformative, engaging, and value-additive content across platforms. Your leadership will ensure that our consumers receive content that adheres to our guiding brand pillars. By working closely with the Streaming EP, Digital EP, and Managers of Content and Coverage, you will play a crucial role in setting the editorial direction, fostering a strong newsroom culture, and leveraging new technology to keep our content at the forefront of innovation.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Oversee the onboarding and training of new producers, cultivating a pipeline of talent and working closely with them on script writing and newscast crafting.

Utilize showcasing skills to assist producers in creating compelling and memorable newscasts.

Collaborate with the Streaming Executive Producer, Digital Executive Producer, and Mangers of Content and Coverage to ensure complementary and cohesive content delivery across all platforms.

React to breaking news with urgency, demonstrating impeccable news judgment and the ability to pivot coverage priorities seamlessly.

Advocate for content and coverage that resonates with our diverse audience and explores critical issues that impact our community.

Foster an environment that values community connection, ensuring that our content and talent are actively engaged in the community.

Maintain a focus on our guiding brand pillars, ensuring that all content aligns with these core values and meets consumer needs.

Willing and able to step in for Managers of Content and Coverage as requested.

Other duties as assigned.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

Prior experience as a producer in a large-market television news operation, with a demonstrated track record of success.

Proven ability to write creatively for news promos and teases, coupled with the skills to be a strong copy editor.

Familiarity with Augmented Reality and proficient use of editing programs.

Exceptional leadership and coaching skills, with a passion for mentoring and developing journalistic talent.

Demonstrated creative and editorial judgment with a mastery of journalistic ethics and libel laws.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to motivate and lead both veteran reporters and young producers.

An understanding of the metrics used for television and digital success, with the ability to translate insights into action.

Flexible availability, willing to work early mornings, overnights, and as needed to cover breaking news and lead the team effectively.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Prior experience as an Executive Producer, showcasing the ability to lead a newsroom through high-pressure situations and daily deadlines.

A college degree in Journalism or Communications.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to Kolten Parker, koparker@ksat.com

KSAT12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.