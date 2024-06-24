KSAT 12 San Antonio, is in search of an exceptional Streaming Executive Producer to spearhead programming for our station’s streaming platform. This role is a calling for an innovative leader who is passionate about harnessing creativity, technology, and the power of storytelling to captivate our community with unique, local content. By fostering collaboration across news, sales, creative services, and engineering, the Streaming Executive Producer will be instrumental in helping to redefine and set the standard for local OTT content.

POSITION OVERVIEW

As the Streaming Executive Producer, you will own the content planning, production, and scheduling of our digital media platform, steering the direction of a channel that seeks to dominate local streaming offerings. Your mission will be to develop and curate engaging long-form and short-form streaming content and shows. Working closely with various departments, corporate digital teams, and community partners, you will be the driving force behind content that resonates with our viewers, ensuring KSAT 12 remains on the technological and creative forefront of digital media.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead the development, writing, shooting, editing, and scheduling of locally produced streaming content, both long-form and short-form, to create a rich, engaging viewer experience.



Foster dynamic collaboration with departments across the organization as well as with our corporate digital team and fellow Graham Media stations to build cohesive, innovative content.



Actively engage with community partners, advertisers, and content providers to expand streaming opportunities, deepening our local engagement and brand reach.



Serve as a passionate brand ambassador for our streaming content, embodying our commitment to creativity, technology, and engagement.



Stay abreast of technological advancements and changes, ensuring the best user experience on our streaming platforms.



Coordinate live updates on developing stories for the livestream in collaboration with Managers of Content and Coverage, Broadcast EP, and Digital EP, aligning content across platforms with consumer needs and playing to platform strengths.



Other related duties as assigned.



KEY QUALIFICATIONS

Strong leadership skills; ability to onboard, train, and cultivate producer talent effectively.



Exceptional writing, copy-editing, and video editing skills, with a special focus on storytelling that captivates and retains viewers.



Proficiency in learning and experimenting with new technology, with an openness to adapting and innovating content creation and delivery.



Willingness to work a flexible schedule, including nights, weekends, mornings, or holidays, and to manage streams during breaking news and severe weather events.



Demonstrated ability to work under pressure, manage multiple projects simultaneously, and maintain good creative and editorial judgment.



Proven ability to coordinate with content creators across the brand and community to identify compelling story and guest segment opportunities.



Strong editorial judgment and critical thinking skills, with proficiency in digital tools and content management systems.



A self-starter with excellent time management skills and a passion for aligning content across all platforms to meet consumer needs.



An understanding of metrics for television and digital success to inform content strategies and decisions.



PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, Mass Communications, Convergence Media, or another related field preferred.



Experience with non-linear video editing and familiarity with broadcast-quality camera and DSLR photography equipment.



Prior management experience.



Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to Mario Orellana, News Director, morellana@ksat.com

KSAT12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.