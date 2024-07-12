The company: KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station located in San Antonio, TX. We are currently seeking a Multimedia Brand Producer. KSAT12 has strong community ties and top ratings and is known for our aggressive news reporting style, digital innovation and rapidly developing digital strategy that aims to reach and impact our target demographic on all platforms.

The role: The Multimedia Brand Producer oversees KSAT12s growth and brand awareness on our full profile of digital and linear assets. From our KSAT+ OTT channel, to YouTube, our onset of news, weather and sports apps and streaming service, the Multimedia Brand Producer has their eyes and ears on all content creation, branding, growth strategies, and technical aspects of the delivery on digital and linear platforms. This position works hand in hand with the Creative Services Director to strategize and execute promotional efforts of our digital products, while building a content strategy for each platform to grow app downloads, sign-ups, views, and brand awareness. In addition to this, the Multimedia Brand Producer will work closely to ideate and execute large brand production for image campaigns, investigative strategy, community events and more.

Responsibilities

• You will be working side by side with the Creative Services Director to build brand strategy, manage and create content campaigns for OTT channels and livestreams.

• Work closely with newsroom managers (MCCs and News Operations Manager) to update and ensure all visual content aligns with editorial standards and brand guidelines.

• Strategize with the CSD to create content plans, maintain and grow our 24/7 KSAT+ Livestream, and social content and branding.

• Create and manage branding materials for all franchises and station events, ensuring alignment with brand guidelines.

• Utilize CEROS to build custom landing pages for top franchises and station events.

• Work with the CSD to create overarching investigative and special project strategy for news.

• Collaborate with the news team to promote top stories of the week, ensuring alignment with branding guidelines.

• Provide guidance and feedback to photographers and editors to ensure all graphics adhere to brand guidelines.

• Produce templates for editors and photographers to maintain a consistent visual identity.

• Ensure all KSAT branding across platforms remains consistent with station guidelines.

• Be heavily involved in community outreach and branding for new events, current events, and upcoming events.

Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree preferred.

• Minimum 4 years of Digital Content experience. Platform management preferred.

• Knowledge of digital livestream and social platforms.

• Knowledge of Graphic editing systems (AfterEffects, PremierePro, Illustrator, 3D modeling software, Photoshop.)

• Knowledge of camera, lighting and production.

• Ability to ideate, write, edit full branding campaigns from start to finish.

• Great personal and professional skills.

• Great writing and speaking skills.

• Excellent time management skills.

• Ability to work in a challenging environment, you must be detail-oriented, able to multi-task and be capable of meeting very tight deadlines on a weekly basis.

• Knowledge of Adobe suite preferred. (Photoshop, word, excel, etc.)

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply please send resume via email to:

Nate Mills, Creative Services Director nmills@ksat.com

KSAT-TV

1408 N. St. Mary`s Street

San Antonio, TX 78215

PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.