KSAT12 is a #1 ABC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station in San Antonio, Texas with strong community ties and top ratings. KSAT12 is looking for a full time, experienced Television Operations

Technician to be a part of our top-rated team!

Responsibilities

· Operate Ross Overdrive Automation during newscasts.

· Operate teleprompter and robotic cameras.

· Acquire feeds, operate video servers, ensure content is available for broadcast.

· Assist in the operation of daily newscasts and production to include lighting and set construction.

· Assist with shooting or editing special events.

· Grip for commercial or other KSAT projects.

Qualifications

· Related experience in production and television studio operations preferred.

· Must be dependable, able to communicate with others, have good organizational skills.

· Have a willingness to learn new equipment and technologies.

· This is a full-time position that will require work during early morning hours, evening hours, weekends, and holidays as part of a regular schedule.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a preemployment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply please send resume via email to:

Jason Foster, Operations Manager

jefoster@ksat.com

KSAT 12

1408 N. St. Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.