KSAT-12 in San Antonio, TX, the #1 local station servicing San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country, is looking for a dynamic Weather Producer.

As the Weather Authority, KSAT’s meteorologists are prepared for all types of weather. Spring and fall feature severe weather events with very large hail. Known as “Flash Flood Alley,” San Antonio experiences frequent flooding events in the spring and fall. The Alamo City’s summers are hot with periodic impacts from tropical systems. The winters are pleasantly mild, but cold snaps often produce high-impact ice events.

The Weather Authority utilizes cutting-edge weather technology with the latest weather tools available such as volumetric radar, dynamic hand-tracking, and augmented reality. We place high priority on daily digital content and live streaming during inclement weather events through KSAT’s news/weather apps and YouTube.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Flexibility to fill-in for weekday and weekend morning, daytime, evening shifts

Weather-focused position. No crime reporting.

Contribution to and collaboration with local environmental and climate reporting

Commanding, compelling, and natural on-camera presence with the ability to adapt during severe and inclement weather

Ability to work as a dynamic liaison between the meteorologists, digital and social team and other departments in the newsroom.

Mastery of digital platforms, audiences and trends.

Ability to quickly learn new software, including but not limited to content management systems, video editing tools, social media.

KSAT’s core values are teamwork, integrity, passion and innovation.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor of Science in Meteorology required

Preferred 2 years on-air broadcast meteorologist experience

Preferred - but not required - familiarity with Baron/Lynx weather system

Must possess strong environmental and climatological news judgement, experience with AP Style, proactive and positive attitude and solid work ethic.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

Email resumes to:

Sean Talbot, Manager of Content and Coverage stalbot@ksat.com

KSAT12

1408 N. St. Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.