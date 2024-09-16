KSAT 12 San Antoino is on the hunt for a dynamic and innovative digital journalist who possesses the initiative to enhance our digital content. We embrace the challenge of transforming journalism through creativity, collaboration, and cutting-edge digital strategies. We’re opening the doors to a highly motivated and creative digital content producer, ready to dive into a fast-paced and deadline-oriented workplace. If you’re passionate about crafting engaging content that resonates with today’s consumers, we’re looking for you.

POSITION OVERVIEW

The Digital News Producer at KSAT 12 will be an integral part of our news team, dedicated to creating compelling content across multiple platforms. This role is designed for a content wizard who is eager to produce breaking news stories, feature articles, video content, and innovative digital products that captivate and engage our audience. With a focus on excellence and creativity, the successful candidate will navigate the rapid pace of digital news with agility and insight.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop and post a wide range of digital content, including breaking news, daily and enterprise stories, livestreams, videos, and photo galleries on our website, connected apps and social media.

Manage and creatively expand the station’s YouTube presence, curating content that enhances our digital footprint.

Drive audience engagement by crafting effective social media posts and actively participating in audience interaction across platforms.

Utilize analytics and trends to generate content ideas that reflect current discussions and audience interests.

Work collaboratively with a cross-functional team to produce content that is not only informative but also visually engaging and interactive.

Ensure all digital content is optimized for search engines (SEO) and meets the highest journalistic standards.

Other duties as assigned.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

A minimum of 3 years of experience in digital content creation, with a strong emphasis on social media and SEO strategies.

Exceptional writing, editing, and proofreading skills, with proficiency in AP style.

Solid editorial judgment and the ability to perform under pressure in a fast-paced environment.

Familiarity with digital production tools, content management systems (CMS), video and image editing software.

Excellent communication skills, coupled with the ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Candidates should be prepared to work flexible hours, including evenings, weekends, and holidays, as dictated by news events.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications, or a related field.

Bilingual abilities, especially in Spanish, will be considered a significant plus.

Knowledge of the local market area and its communities.

Demonstrated ability in multimedia storytelling and production, including video editing and the use of infographics.

A track record of innovation in digital content creation, with a willingness to explore new content formats and technologies.

Experience with data analysis tools and platforms for enhancing content strategy and audience engagement.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage koparker@ksat.com

KSAT12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.