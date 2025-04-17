KSAT 12 San Antonio, is at the forefront of transformative journalism, connecting deeply with our communities across various platforms. We prize leadership that not only understands the intricacies of our business but also possesses a relentless drive for innovation and excellence in the journalistic realm. In our mission to redefine the landscape of news delivery, we’re seeking a News Director who embodies our core values of ethical journalism, innovative storytelling, and bold leadership. This role is an opportunity for someone who thrives in a dynamic environment, is unafraid of change, and is eager to lead ambitious content transformation initiatives.

POSITION OVERVIEW

As the News Director at KSAT, you’ll spearhead the operations of our News Department, embracing platforms including but not limited to broadcast, digital, and social media. You will strategize for audience growth, manage the newsroom’s budget, and play a pivotal role in talent recruitment and development. Collaborating with the General Manager and the management team, your contributions will be crucial to achieving our station’s objectives and upholding the highest standards of journalistic integrity and innovation.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Oversee the newsroom’s day-to-day operations across all platforms, ensuring content alignment with consumer needs and company strategy.

Create and implement strategic plans for audience growth and operational efficiency.

Analyze industry trends and adjust strategies accordingly to maintain competitive advantage.

Develop and responsibly manage the newsroom budget in line with station and corporate policies.

Build and nurture key community relationships to enhance the station’s news image.

Lead talent recruitment, training, and development efforts within the newsroom.

Negotiate talent contracts and supervise newsroom staff, providing regular feedback and annual performance evaluations.

Ensure compliance with local and federal laws, as well as GMG and station policies.

Champion a positive, innovative culture within the newsroom, encouraging staff to embrace change and adopt state-of-the-art technology.

Act as a passionate brand ambassador for the station, dedicated to breaking news, strengthening community connections, and maintaining journalistic integrity.

Other related duties as assigned.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum 5 to 7 years of newsroom managerial experience.

A proven track record in local television news management, showcasing strategic planning and audience growth expertise.

Research-oriented, with a knack for turning audience data into strategic, actionable goals.

Exceptional leadership capabilities, adept at conflict resolution and steering the news operation through competitive landscapes.

Highly organized and creative, with the ability to juggle multiple priorities in a high-pressure environment.

Superior communication skills, both oral and written, effective across a variety of settings and audiences.

Flexibility to work under daily deadline pressures and manage change effectively.

Adaptability, with a readiness to manage change.

A visionary approach to news coverage, with innovative strategies for content delivery on multiple platforms.

Strong business acumen, with a focus on evolving news workflow to meet changing consumer needs.

An active community participant, working towards building strong engagement loops and bridging gaps between the community and the station.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Strong preference for a degree in Communications/Journalism.

Prior experience as a News Director in a local television newsroom.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to Ashley Parker, VP/GM aparker@ksat.com

KSAT12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.