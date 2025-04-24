Join KSAT 12 San Antonio and become an integral part of a team that is deeply connected to the pulse of the community we serve. As a Content Gatherer, you have the unique opportunity to position yourself as a leading voice in capturing and narrating the stories that shape our local community. Your role will be pivotal in generating content and coverage ideas and shaping the tone of our coverage. If you are passionate about news and have an innate ability to unearth the stories that matter, we welcome you to apply.

POSITION OVERVIEW

The Content Gatherer is responsible for actively seeking and verifying newsworthy content across all platforms. This role requires a keen sense of news judgment, exceptional writing skills, and the agility to update stories as they evolve. As a Content Gatherer, you will confirm story details and write content for linear and digital platforms. Your contributions will significantly influence our news coverage’s depth, accuracy, and engagement.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Actively seek out and identify content suitable for all platforms, keeping ahead of significant community developments.

Confirm the accuracy of story details and diligently update stories to reflect new information.



Write compelling and accurate content for both broadcast and digital platforms.

Perform additional job duties as assigned to support the dynamic needs of our newsroom.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

Demonstrated strong interpersonal skills, with a dedicated focus on building and maintaining relationships with community sources.

Excellent news judgment and able to discern the most impactful and relevant stories for our audience.

Effective communication skills, using a variety of platforms and modalities (in-person, digital/social, telephone) with the ability to convey complex information clearly and concisely.

Self-starter and proactive individual, consistently seeking ways to improve content and coverage.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Prior experience in a newsroom setting as an assignment editor, reporter, or producer.

Familiarity with digital content management systems and social media platforms.

A proven track record of generating fresh and engaging content ideas.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to Priscilla Carraman, Manager of Content and Coverage, pcarraman@ksat.com

KSAT12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.