If you’re ready to creatively tell sports stories that impact our audience, we want you to apply at KSAT12. San Antonio’s incredible food and culture scene will welcome you after work. While at work, you’ll be in a strong, well-staffed newsroom that prides itself on excellent sports reporting. We have a nightly sports show that brings our original reporting to viewers. Come be a part of it.

POSITION OVERVIEW

As a Sports Multi-Media Journalist for Graham Media Group, you’ll tell stories on broadcast, streaming, digital and social media. You’ll develop “off the field” stories with real audience impact. With a focus on innovative storytelling, you will shoot, write, and edit your stories for both linear and digital platforms. You’ll learn the kind of sports content KSAT audiences seek. Great writing, shooting, and creativity are required. This position also offers exciting opportunities for growth within an organization committed to reinventing how news is delivered.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Engage viewers with compelling storytelling across all platforms, prioritizing clarity, engagement, and innovation.

Bring unique sports story ideas to the table every day.

Showcase exceptional storytelling skills as a researcher, photographer, writer, and editor.

Demonstrate the required editorial judgement, producing skills and presentation skills to serve as Sports Anchor or live reporter, as necessary.

Collaborate with news management and producers to maintain a cohesive and comprehensive strategy for covering local sports as part of our daily news coverage plans.

Produce and participate in the production and presentation of sports specials throughout the year.

Assist with producing and editing other sports material, as needed.

Other related duties as assigned.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum 2 - 3 years of experience in a broadcast news environment, with demonstrated expertise in storytelling, live reporting, and newsgathering.

Strong on-camera presence with clear, dynamic, and engaging delivery.

Exceptional interviewing skills with the ability to shoot and edit video content as needed.

Proficiency in the industry standard editing software, newsroom rundown systems, smartphone technology, and social media platforms.

Versatile reporting experience, including experimental video formats and innovative storytelling approaches.

Proven track record in original sports reporting, with the ability to deliver in-depth coverage beyond standard highlights and interviews.

Ability to thrive under tight deadlines in a fast-paced news environment.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

A college degree in Journalism, Communications, or a related field is preferred.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Location: 1408 N. St. Mary’s, San Antonio, TX 78215

To apply: Please submit your updated resume and application to:

Sean Talbot, Manager of Content and Coverage

stalbot@ksat.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

KSAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.