Rich in culture and diversity, San Antonio is a hub for growth and innovation. As the 7th largest U.S. city, San Antonio offers a diverse and affordable lifestyle. From unique restaurants and nightlife to museums, theme parks and family-friendly attractions, the opportunities to explore are endless. Home to the San Antonio Spurs, San Antonio Missions and several growing universities, the city offers a unique experience around sports and entertainment. Located in South-Central Texas, the San Antonio Riverwalk offers the perfect setting for a staycation and when you’re in for something new, you’re just a few hours away South Padre Island, Fredericksburg wineries and other major Texas cities.

KSAT 12, the Graham Media Group owned - ABC affiliate in San Antonio, Texas is seeking an Executive Producer. This role is ideal for a dynamic leader whose mission aligns with our core values of innovation, teamwork, passion and integrity. We are seeking a leader who thrives in cultivating talent and has a passion for elevating newscasts to the next level. If you’re dedicated to showcasing excellence and inspiring a team of producers toward growth and exceptional performance, this opportunity is your chance to make a significant impact and lead a team toward achieving unparalleled success in broadcasting.

POSITION OVERVIEW

As an Executive Producer, you will be responsible for leading and guiding the broadcast/digital teams to deliver transformative, engaging, and value-additive content across platforms. Your leadership will ensure our consumers receive content that adheres to our guiding brand pillars. By working closely with the other managers to play a crucial role in setting the editorial direction, fostering a strong newsroom culture and leveraging new technology to keep our content at the forefront of innovation.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Oversee the onboarding and training of new producers, cultivating a pipeline of talent and working closely with them on pitch process, script writing, copy editing, newscast crafting and digital-first strategy.

Utilize showcasing skills to assist producers in creating compelling and memorable newscasts.

Collaborate with managers to ensure complementary and cohesive content delivery across all platforms.

React to breaking news with urgency, demonstrating impeccable news judgment and the ability to pivot coverage priorities seamlessly.

Advocate for content and coverage that resonates with our diverse audience and explores critical issues that impact our community and make it better.

Foster an environment that values community connection, ensuring that our content and talent are actively engaged in the community.

Maintain a focus on our guiding brand pillars, ensuring that all content aligns with these core values and meets consumer needs.

Willing and able to step in for Managers of Content and Coverage as requested.

Other duties as assigned.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

At least 4 years of experience as a producer in a large-market television news operation, with a demonstrated track record of success.

Proven ability to write creatively for news promos and teases, coupled with the skills to be a strong copy editor.

Exceptional leadership and coaching skills, with a passion for mentoring and developing journalistic talent.

Demonstrated creative and editorial judgment with a mastery of journalistic ethics and libel laws.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to motivate and lead both veteran reporters and young producers.

An understanding of the metrics used for television and digital success, with the ability to translate insights into action.

Flexible availability, willing to work early mornings, overnights, and as needed to cover breaking news and lead the team effectively.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

2 years of experience as an Executive Producer, showcasing the ability to lead a newsroom through high-pressure situations and daily deadlines.

A college degree in Journalism or Communications.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to Priscilla Carraman, Manager of Content, pcarraman@ksat.com

Location: KSAT12 1408 N St Mary’s San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.