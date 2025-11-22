KSAT 12, the Graham Media Group owned - ABC affiliate in San Antonio, Texas is seeking a Morning Senior News Producer. We’re looking for a talented Senior News Producer to join our newsroom team. If you love keeping things running smoothly, helping shape the day’s coverage, and supporting the Executive Producer, this could be a great fit.

The Senior News Producer supports the Executive Producer in running the day-to-day operations of the newsroom and ensuring high-quality, well-organized newscasts. This role helps carry out the Executive Producer’s vision for content, workflow, and show strategy. The Senior Producer serves as a bridge between producers, reporters, and technical staff, helping ensure coverage, maintain editorial standards, and ensure smooth production throughout the day. This is a hands-on role responsible for both producing duties and newsroom coordination and is not considered a management role.

Responsibilities

Assist the Executive Producer with daily newsroom operations, including planning, coordinating, and executing newscasts.

Support the Executive Producer in leading editorial meetings by gathering story information, offering coverage suggestions, and helping organize the rundown strategy.

Work closely with producers to ensure rundowns reflect the Executive Producer’s direction and station priorities.

Provide script review and approval when the Executive Producer is unavailable or during peak times.

Produce or co-produce newscasts as needed, including writing scripts, stacking the show, and managing live execution.

Serve as the point of contact for directors, graphics, and technical staff to ensure show elements are prepared and accurate.

Assist in overseeing newsroom workflow to ensure stories are fact-checked, visually supported, and aligned with editorial standards.

Support digital and social media coordination when stories require cross-platform execution.

Step in when needed to manage timing, adjust rundowns, or oversee newscasts during absences.

Qualifications

2–4 years of producing experience in a television newsroom; experience supporting senior leadership a plus.

Strong writing, editing, and news judgment skills.

Ability to work collaboratively and take direction while maintaining attention to detail.

Comfortable working under tight deadlines and managing multiple tasks.

Familiarity with newsroom systems, editing platforms, and production tools.

Strong communication and leadership skills, especially in fast-paced environments.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to Jace Larson, News Director jlarson@ksat.com

Location: KSAT12 1408 N St Mary’s San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.