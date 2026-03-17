KSAT12 San Antonio, is seeking an engaging, dynamic, and knowledgeable Meteorologist with a passion for weather forecasting and a keen interest in serving the community. This role is perfect for a weather enthusiast who is not only proficient in the scientific aspects of meteorology but also excels in telling compelling weather stories that connect with our consumers on a personal level. We are dedicated to providing our communities with exceptional weather coverage they can trust. We believe in the power of transparency, community focus, and innovative storytelling to enhance our weathercasts and digital content. By joining our team, you will play a crucial role in keeping people informed and safe, while also exploring creative ways to report on the impact of weather and climate change in our communities.

POSITION OVERVIEW

The Meteorologist will be an essential member of our weather team, responsible for providing accurate, compelling, and understandable weather forecasts across multiple platforms, including TV, digital, streaming, mobile, and social media. This position involves detailed weather analysis, live reporting, and active community engagement.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Deliver accurate and compelling weather forecasts, paying special attention to severe and inconvenient weather that impacts our consumers’ lives.

Develop and maintain close ties to the community by engaging with local individuals, venues, and participating in community events.

Produce creative and engaging weather reports using state-of-the-art graphics and pre-production elements, adding value across all platforms.

Utilize process language to explain the “why” behind your forecasts, stories, and the relevance to the audience.

Demonstrate trustworthiness, authenticity, and empathy both on-air and within the community.

Actively contribute content to station platforms online and on social media, establishing a strong feedback/engagement loop with the audience.

Provide urgent, immediate weather information from the studio and in the field.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology.

Minimum of 2 years’ on-air experience, including severe weather coverage experience.

Proficient in WSI, Baron and ENPS

Proven track record of accuracy in weather forecasting.

Strong on-air presence with an engaging personality and conversational weather presentation.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment and willingness to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Knowledge of newsroom computer systems, smartphone technology, and social media platforms.

Excellent leadership, interpersonal, and communication skills, with the ability to represent the station positively in the community.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bilingual abilities, especially in Spanish, are considered a strong asset.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to Sean Talbot, stalbot@ksat.com

KSAT12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.