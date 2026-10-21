Account Executive

We hire consultative account executives who solve business problems, not sellers who pitch products. At KSAT 12 San Antonio, part of Graham Media Group, you’ll sit across the table from local business owners and marketing leaders as a trusted advisor, not a vendor. You’ll dig into how their businesses grow, bring insights they haven’t seen, and build campaigns across television, streaming, digital, and live community events that move the numbers they care about most. If you thrive on solving real business problems, and on the win that comes when a client’s business grows because of your work, this role was built for you.

Responsibilities

Consultative Selling: From Needs Analysis to Closed Business

Secure first meetings with qualified prospects by leading with a valid business reason tied to the client’s industry and goals.

Lead business-focused Customer Needs Analyses (CNA) that uncover each client’s growth objectives, target audience, pain points, budget, decision timeline, and definition of success.

Use market, audience, competitive, and consumer insights, including first-party, third-party, and marketplace data, to identify opportunities and build strategic recommendations.

Convert every needs analysis into a customized multi-platform proposal with KPIs and conversion metrics tied directly to the client’s business outcomes.

Present recommendations in person, address objections, and consistently close business.

Negotiate packages, rates, and terms that meet client goals and station revenue targets, then secure signed contracts.

Move every needs analysis to a clear next step (proposal, presentation, or signed order) and track stage progression in Salesforce.

Review campaign performance, attribution reporting, and audience insights with clients against the KPIs set during the needs analysis, and use those results to optimize, renew, and expand business.

Business Development and Account Growth

Identify, prospect, and develop new advertisers for television and digital platforms.

Build relationships with business owners and marketing decision-makers by leading strategic conversations around growth, customer acquisition, retention, and return on investment.

Maintain and grow an assigned account list, upselling clients across our full product line as relationships build and campaigns perform.

Develop and execute annual account and territory growth plans that identify revenue opportunities, competitive threats, retention strategies, and new business targets to meet or exceed linear television and digital revenue goals.

Sell multi-platform solutions, including O&O and Extended Reach digital (audience targeting, programmatic, OTT/streaming, social, and search).

Develop integrated marketing opportunities through station brands, community partnerships, sponsorships, content integrations, experiential events, and local activations.

Partner with creative, research, digital, and sales management teams to build solutions that close.

Leverage AI-powered sales tools, research platforms, and customer insights to prepare for client meetings, uncover opportunities, and improve sales efficiency.

Maintain an active new business pipeline in Salesforce, updated daily, and consistently use Salesforce and WideOrbit to manage the transactional work of the role.

Stay current on industry trends and emerging advertising technology.

Requirements

Minimum of 3 years of sales experience

Proven record of meeting or exceeding revenue goals

Proven ability to convert client needs analyses into closed, signed business

Demonstrated ability to connect marketing investments to measurable business outcomes

Strong consultative selling, prospecting, negotiation, and closing skills

Working knowledge of digital advertising, the consumer decision journey, campaign analytics, and attribution, with the ability to turn data into clear client recommendations

Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Experience with Salesforce (or a comparable CRM) and Wide Orbit (or a comparable sales operations platform)

A valid driver’s license, a safe driving record acceptable to the company, and reliable transportation for sales calls

Preferred

Google Analytics certification.

Familiarity with Nielsen and/or Comscore audience data.

Experience using AI tools for sales research, prospecting, or meeting preparation.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to Don Davis, Local Sales Manager ddavis@ksat.com

KSAT12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, TX 78215

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.