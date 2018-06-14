Win a FREE car, gas and $1,000 in cash at Circle K!

SAN ANTONIO - Circle K Texas is giving away 19,000 prizes over six months as part of its sweepstakes contest.

You can win a brand-new car, free gas for a year and $1,000 in cash!

There will also be up to 100 instant win prizes daily!

"We are giving away a new car every month, and every week we’re giving away $1,000 cash, plus free gas for a year," said Abby Catchings, Circle K Texas.

Circle K is your friendly local convenience store with new lower prices and they want to make you a big winner, every day!

How to enter the Circle K Texas sweepstakes:



Scan a QR code at your local Circle K

QR codes are located in four areas of each Circle K: the gas pump, candy aisle, fountain center and cooler doors

You can enter up to four times a day!

One entry per QR location

For more information about the contest, visit circlektexas.com or your local Circle K.

Information courtesy of Circle K Texas.

