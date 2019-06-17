Circle K

Cool down with a Circle K Polar Pop

Circle K has you covered for summer beverages, snacks to beat the heat

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Summer is here and Circle K has you covered for cool beverages and summer snacks.

At Circle K, you can find Polar Pops, Frosters, smoothies, milkshakes and even freshly brewed iced coffee!

More Headlines

If you're looking for a quick bite to eat, Circle K has delicious hot dogs, burgers, fruit cups, donuts and protein packs to help beat the summer heat.

Polar Pop refills:

  • Up to 44 ounces - 69 cents
  • 45 ounces - 65 ounces - $1.39
  • 65 ounces to 100 ounces - $1.59
  • Gallon - $1.99

Circle K Secret Word of the Day 

You can win a $25 Circle K gift card for entering the secret word of the day on GMSA at 6 a.m. Monday to Friday each week!

Each entrant for the Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest will receive a coupon for a free donut and be entered in the drawing for free car washes for a month.

Enter the Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest here.

For more information, visit circlektexas.com

 

 

 

Sponsored article by Circle K Texas.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.