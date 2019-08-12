Delicious new freshly ground iced coffee at Circle K

SAN ANTONIO - Your local Circle K now has freshly ground coffee for every cup, hot or iced, every day!

If you love coffee, iced coffee is a great way to beat the heat in Texas.

The different iced coffee flavors at Circle K include house blend, 100% Colombian, Texas pecan, hazelnut and Brazil reserve.

You can also enjoy your delicious iced coffee with a warm Circle K donut.

How to make your iced coffee at Circle K

Step 1: Fill the cup to the top with ice

Step 2: Select the blue "iced coffee" button

Step 3: Select your size/flavor

Step 4: Indicate if you need space for creamer

Step 5: Add cream and sugar and enjoy

Starting on Sept. 2, each entrant who participates in the KSAT12 GMSA at 6 a.m. Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest will receive a voucher for a free medium-sized iced coffee from Circle K.

Enter the Circle K Secret Word of the Day on ksat.com/circlek.

