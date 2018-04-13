Everyone's a winner with Circle K's Secret Word of the Day!

SAN ANTONIO - There's a new contest going on as KSAT teams up with Corner Store proudly becoming Circle K!
Each weekday a lucky winner will receive a $50 Corner Store proudly becoming Circle K gift card for having the "Circle K Secret Word of the Day" correct.
Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest tips:
- Watch KSAT12 News at 5 p.m. every weekday for your chance to win a $50 gift card
- Listen to the Circle K mention and remember the Secret Word of the Day
- Enter the Secret Word of the Day at KSAT.com/circlek
The great part of this contest is that you can enter the Secret Word of The Day each and every weekday; the contest is running to increase your chances of winning a gift card!
"You could have a Froster for two months straight every day with $50," said Abby Catchings, a Circle K representative.
Everyone is a winner
Even if you do not win the $50 gift card, you will receive a free coupon for any sized Polar Pop that will be valid only once per week at participating locations.
Check out who has won Circle K Secret Word of the Day winners!
For more information, visit KSAT.com/circlek.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.