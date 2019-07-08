Get Circle K hot dogs for $1 in July

SAN ANTONIO - To celebrate National Hot Dog Day this month, Circle K has hot dogs for only $1 throughout July!

On July 17, hot dogs will be $.50 at Circle K for National Hot Dog Day.

Don't miss your chance to stop in and grab the perfect summer meal.

Nothing says "summer" more than a hot dog fixed your way with a cold Polar Pop cup.

Circle K meal deals specials

$2 meals: Polar Pop cup and a hot dog

$3 meals: Polar Pop cup and 2 hot dogs, or Polar Pop cup, a hot dog and a bag of Circle K favorites chips

$4 meals: Powerade 32 ounce, 2 hot dogs and a bag of Circle K favorites chips, or a Polar Pop cup, 2 hot dogs and a bag of Circle K favorites chips

Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest

Be sure to watch GMSA at 6 a.m. Monday to Friday for your chance to enter the Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest.

By entering the correct secret word, each entrant will be eligible to win a $25 gift card to Circle K and free car washes for one month.

Enter the Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest here.

For more information, visit circlektexas.com.

Sponsored article by Circle K.

