Circle K

Meal deals for $2, $3, $4 at Circle K San Antonio locations

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - You can now get amazing meal deals under $5 at Circle K locations in San Antonio!

Circle K just launched their new meal deal specials that are perfect if you're on the go and need to pick up some food fast.

Circle K has a great variety of offers every day for $2, $3 and $4.

$2 meals

  • Polar Pop cup, plus one hot dog.
  • Medium coffee, plus one donut with a hole.
  • Two donuts.
  • Polar Pop cup, plus one kolache.

$3 meals

  • Polar Pop cup, plus two empanadas.
  • Polar Pop cup, plus two kolaches.

$4 meals

  • Polar Pop cup, plus two hot dogs.
  • Polar Pop cup, hot dog, plus Circle K favorites chips.
  • Polar Pop cup, plus two lunch tacos.
  • Polar Pop cup, plus breakfast tacos.
  • Polar Pop cup, two hot dogs, plus Circle K favorite chips.
  • Polar Pop cup, one hot sandwich, plus Circle K favorite chips.

For more information, visit circlektexas.com

 

 

 

This is a sponsored article. 

