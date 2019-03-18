Meal deals for $2, $3, $4 at Circle K San Antonio locations

SAN ANTONIO - You can now get amazing meal deals under $5 at Circle K locations in San Antonio!
Circle K just launched their new meal deal specials that are perfect if you're on the go and need to pick up some food fast.
Circle K has a great variety of offers every day for $2, $3 and $4.
$2 meals
- Polar Pop cup, plus one hot dog.
- Medium coffee, plus one donut with a hole.
- Two donuts.
- Polar Pop cup, plus one kolache.
$3 meals
- Polar Pop cup, plus two empanadas.
- Polar Pop cup, plus two kolaches.
$4 meals
- Polar Pop cup, plus two hot dogs.
- Polar Pop cup, hot dog, plus Circle K favorites chips.
- Polar Pop cup, plus two lunch tacos.
- Polar Pop cup, plus breakfast tacos.
- Polar Pop cup, two hot dogs, plus Circle K favorite chips.
- Polar Pop cup, one hot sandwich, plus Circle K favorite chips.
Circle K Secret Word of the Day on GMSA @6
Be sure to tune in to Good Morning San Antonio on KSAT12 Monday to Friday at 6 a.m. for the Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest!
You can win a $30 gift card to Circle K locations and be in the drawing to win car washes for a month at Circle K.
Each entrant will receive a coupon for a medium coffee at Circle K.
Enter the Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest here.
For more information, visit circlektexas.com.
Information courtesy of Circle K Texas. This is a sponsored article.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.