Meal deals for $2, $3, $4 at Circle K San Antonio locations

SAN ANTONIO - You can now get amazing meal deals under $5 at Circle K locations in San Antonio!

Circle K just launched their new meal deal specials that are perfect if you're on the go and need to pick up some food fast.

Circle K has a great variety of offers every day for $2, $3 and $4.

$2 meals

Polar Pop cup, plus one hot dog.

Medium coffee, plus one donut with a hole.

Two donuts.

Polar Pop cup, plus one kolache.

$3 meals

Polar Pop cup, plus two empanadas.

Polar Pop cup, plus two kolaches.

$4 meals

Polar Pop cup, plus two hot dogs.

Polar Pop cup, hot dog, plus Circle K favorites chips.

Polar Pop cup, plus two lunch tacos.

Polar Pop cup, plus breakfast tacos.

Polar Pop cup, two hot dogs, plus Circle K favorite chips.

Polar Pop cup, one hot sandwich, plus Circle K favorite chips.

Circle K Secret Word of the Day on GMSA @6

Be sure to tune in to Good Morning San Antonio on KSAT12 Monday to Friday at 6 a.m. for the Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest!

You can win a $30 gift card to Circle K locations and be in the drawing to win car washes for a month at Circle K.

Each entrant will receive a coupon for a medium coffee at Circle K.

Enter the Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest here.

For more information, visit circlektexas.com.

