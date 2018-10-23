Circle K

Win a FREE CAR at Circle K

Sweepstakes ends Dec. 3, 2018

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Are you ready to win a brand-new car, free gas for a year and $1,000 in cash?!

The Circle K Texas sweepstakes will continue until Dec. 3.

More Headlines

All you have to do is visit your local Circle K and you can enter up to four times per day!

Circle K prizes

  • Win $1,000 cash (new winner every week)
  • Win free gas for a year (new winner every week)
  • Win a free car (new winner every month)

KSAT 1 of 15
Slideshow: Win a Free Car at Circle K

How to enter the Circle K Texas sweepstakes

  • Scan a QR code at your local Circle K
  • QR codes are located in four areas of each Circle K: the gas pump, candy aisle, Polar Pop wall and cooler doors
  • Enter four times every day at Circle K

Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest

You can also enter in the Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest every Monday-Friday for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Circle K!

  • Tune into the 5 P.M. KSAT newscast for the Circle K Secret Word of the Day
  • A new winner is selected for the $50 gift card every Monday-Friday
  • Each entrant will receive a coupon via email for a free product at Circle K 
  • Enter the contest here

Pictured above is Paul a Circle K winner for the car giveaway.

For more information about the contest, visit circlektexas.com or your local Circle K.

 

 

 

Information courtesy of Circle K.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.