You're invited to Circle K's grand opening event special

SAN ANTONIO - Circle K has a brand-new store that just opened at 8648 Huebner Road, and this Friday you're invited to the grand opening filled with giveaways, Circle K swag and in-store promotions.

From June 3-7, customers at Circle K can enjoy the following in-store offers that are exclusive to the 8648 Huebner Road location.

The grand opening tent event Friday, June 7, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can get free Circle K swag for the summer and get fun goodies for your phone while supplies last at the grand opening event.

Circle K grand opening specials (Runs June 3-7)

Buy a Polar Pop or coffee, get a free donut

Buy any roller grill item, get one free

Buy a Monster 16 oz., get one free

Circle K Secret Word of the Day

Be sure to watch GMSA at 6 a.m. every Monday to Friday for the Circle K Secret Word of the Day!

Each entrant has the chance to win a $30 Circle K gift card and free car washes for a month.

If you enter the Circle K Secret Word of the Day during June you will receive a coupon for a free donut.

Enter the Circle K Secret Word of the Day here.

For more information, visit circlektexas.com.

Sponsored article by Circle K.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.