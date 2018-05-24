Memorial Day weekend events across San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO - Looking for something to do over the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend in the San Antonio area? You've come to the right place.

Many events are being held for the federal holiday. Memorial Day, a day to remember those who died while serving in the nation's armed forces, takes place this year on May 28.

The Memorial Day Artisan Show takes place on the River Walk over the holiday weekend, a "Jazz on Memorial Day" will be held Monday at the Edgewood Theatre of Performing Arts, and an annual Memorial Day Car Show takes place Monday in Helotes.

Animal Care Services is hosting a two-day adopt-a-thon on Friday and Saturday. Attendees will be able to adopt mixed breed dogs for $25 and cats for $15. ACS will also have purebred animals up for adoption at the special rate.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the ACS Adoption Center located at 4710 Highway 151, off Old Highway 90.

Adoption applications and more information on the adoption process can be found online at saacs.net.

