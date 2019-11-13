SA Salutes: Wish our troops Happy Holidays

Are you interested in wishing our men and women in armed forces Happy Holidays?

Please send us your holiday greeting video submission.

Guidelines for submitting a video: Please have the video file be an mp4 format and have the video be filmed horizontally.

Please state your first name or last name. Example: “We are the Smith family and we are wishing our troops Happy Holidays. Thank you for your service.”

You can wish our troops Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy Thanksgiving, etc.