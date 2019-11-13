38ºF

SA Salutes: Wish our troops Happy Holidays

KSAT12 is asking the community to send in video submissions to thank our troops/wish them Happy Holidays

Kiersten Ehr, Digital Content Creator

Are you interested in wishing our men and women in armed forces Happy Holidays?

Please send us your holiday greeting video submission.

Guidelines for submitting a video: Please have the video file be an mp4 format and have the video be filmed horizontally.

Please state your first name or last name. Example: “We are the Smith family and we are wishing our troops Happy Holidays. Thank you for your service.”

You can wish our troops Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy Thanksgiving, etc.

Kiersten has been a Digital Content Creator with KSAT12 since 2017. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and previously worked for the Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

