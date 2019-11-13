SA Salutes: Wish our troops Happy Holidays
KSAT12 is asking the community to send in video submissions to thank our troops/wish them Happy Holidays
Are you interested in wishing our men and women in armed forces Happy Holidays?
Please send us your holiday greeting video submission.
Guidelines for submitting a video: Please have the video file be an mp4 format and have the video be filmed horizontally.
Please state your first name or last name. Example: “We are the Smith family and we are wishing our troops Happy Holidays. Thank you for your service.”
You can wish our troops Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy Thanksgiving, etc.