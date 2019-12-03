If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in San Antonio. From an evening with Ian Moore to a solo performance by Hellogoodbye, here's the local shows worth checking out this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Soldier Songs and Voices

From the event description:

Soldier Songs and Voices strives to improve the quality of life for veterans and their families through songwriting and music.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

An Acoustic Evening with Ian Moore

From the event description:

Join us for a special acoustic evening with Ian Moore.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hellogoodbye (solo)

From the event description:

Hellogoodbye (solo) at Paper Tiger

When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 8-11:59 p.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: $15-$18

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.