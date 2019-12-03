San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of music events this week
Soldier Songs and Voices
Soldier Songs and Voices strives to improve the quality of life for veterans and their families through songwriting and music.
Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.
Price: Free
An Acoustic Evening with Ian Moore
Join us for a special acoustic evening with Ian Moore.
Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.
Price: $15
Hellogoodbye (solo)
Hellogoodbye (solo) at Paper Tiger
Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.
Price: $15-$18
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in San Antonio. From an evening with Ian Moore to a solo performance by Hellogoodbye, here's the local shows worth checking out this week.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7-10 p.m.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 8-11 p.m.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 8-11:59 p.m.
