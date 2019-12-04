San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of performing and visual arts events this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in San Antonio this week, from dance workshops to painting classes. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Jonathan and Diana dance workshops From the event description: San Antonio - it's my pleasure to introduce you to Jonathan Ibarra and Diana Ramírez of Alma Latina Dance Company! On Saturdaythey'll be teaching bachata and salsa workshops during the day and performing at MAMBO Kurabu: Salsa Social at night! Bring your friends and close out 2019 with some great learning and dancing! When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2-5 p.m.

Where: San Antonio School for the Performing Arts, 11210 Disco

Price: $20 (1 Workshop); $35 (2 Workshops); $50 (3 Workshops + Social) Click here for more details, and to get your tickets SAY Sí Night Live encore performance From the event description: The SAY Sí ALAS Youth Theatre Company is once again referencing the comedic style of Saturday Night Live to produce their very own SAY Sí Night Live Holiday Show, with original comedy sketches created and performed by the SAY Sí theatre students. When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.

Where: 1518 S. Alamo St.

Price: Free Click here for more details, and to get your tickets 40% off kids' painting class From the Whimsy Art Studio deal description: Kids spend around 90-minutes following instructions from a teacher to create a masterpiece based on the day's painting subject. The deal: $15 for one kids painting lesson for ages 4 and up ($25 value). When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: 2211 N.W. Military Highway, Castle Hills

Price: $15 (40% discount off regular price) Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal Discounted painting class at Whimsy Art Studio From the Whimsy Art Studio deal description: While sipping BYOB beverages, adults of varying artistic skills bring blank canvases to life with provided paints. Choose between two options: $28 for a 2.5-hour BYOB painting class for one person (a $45 value), or $55 for two people (a $90 value). When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: 2211 N.W. Military Highway, Castle Hills

Price: from $28 (37% discount off regular price) Click here for more details, and to score this deal Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing From the event description: Jonathan Van Ness has become known in the entertainment industry for his fabulous, unstoppable energy. Now, he brings that energy to the stand-up stage, serving cirque-du-so-gay-realness between stand-up sets so good your face will be in need of a massage from all the smiling. When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

Where: 224 E. Houston St.

Price: from $35 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.