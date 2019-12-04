San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of performing and visual arts events this week
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in San Antonio this week, from dance workshops to painting classes. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. From the event description: When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2-5 p.m. Click here for more details, and to get your tickets From the event description: When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m. Click here for more details, and to get your tickets From the Whimsy Art Studio deal description: When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10-11:30 a.m. Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal From the Whimsy Art Studio deal description: When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 6:30-9 p.m. Click here for more details, and to score this deal From the event description: When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. Click here for more details, and to get your tickets This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Jonathan and Diana dance workshops
San Antonio - it's my pleasure to introduce you to Jonathan Ibarra and Diana Ramírez of Alma Latina Dance Company! On Saturdaythey'll be teaching bachata and salsa workshops during the day and performing at MAMBO Kurabu: Salsa Social at night! Bring your friends and close out 2019 with some great learning and dancing!
Where: San Antonio School for the Performing Arts, 11210 Disco
Price: $20 (1 Workshop); $35 (2 Workshops); $50 (3 Workshops + Social)
SAY Sí Night Live encore performance
The SAY Sí ALAS Youth Theatre Company is once again referencing the comedic style of Saturday Night Live to produce their very own SAY Sí Night Live Holiday Show, with original comedy sketches created and performed by the SAY Sí theatre students.
Where: 1518 S. Alamo St.
Price: Free
40% off kids' painting class
Kids spend around 90-minutes following instructions from a teacher to create a masterpiece based on the day's painting subject. The deal: $15 for one kids painting lesson for ages 4 and up ($25 value).
Where: 2211 N.W. Military Highway, Castle Hills
Price: $15 (40% discount off regular price)
Discounted painting class at Whimsy Art Studio
While sipping BYOB beverages, adults of varying artistic skills bring blank canvases to life with provided paints. Choose between two options: $28 for a 2.5-hour BYOB painting class for one person (a $45 value), or $55 for two people (a $90 value).
Where: 2211 N.W. Military Highway, Castle Hills
Price: from $28 (37% discount off regular price)
Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing
Jonathan Van Ness has become known in the entertainment industry for his fabulous, unstoppable energy. Now, he brings that energy to the stand-up stage, serving cirque-du-so-gay-realness between stand-up sets so good your face will be in need of a massage from all the smiling.
Where: 224 E. Houston St.
Price: from $35
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in San Antonio this week, from dance workshops to painting classes.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2-5 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
From the Whimsy Art Studio deal description:
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10-11:30 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
From the Whimsy Art Studio deal description:
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 6:30-9 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
From the event description:
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
2019 Hoodline