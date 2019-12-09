Here's what to do in San Antonio this week

Looking for something to do this week? From a lunchtime concert series to a spaghetti dinner, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Lunch concert series From the event description: Free lunch time concert offered during the Advent Season. The Trio will sing the program, "Come Full Circle". When: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 12-12:30 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church of San Antonio, 515 McCullough Ave.

Admission: Free Click here for more details, and to get your tickets KJ97 Star Party From the event description: KJ97 Star Party is back at Cowboys Dancehall, featuring Michael Ray, Ryan Hurd, Blanco Brown, Logan Mize and Gabby Barrett. Your ticket gets you early entry for a private secret session with one of the artists so you can grab a drink, relax and get close to the stage before doors open for the crowd. Proceeds Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. When: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 5:30-11 p.m.

Where: Cowboys Dancehall, 3030 N.E. Interstate 410 Loop

Admission: $10 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Cancer Insight happy hour From the event description: We are celebrating another great year for Cancer Insight! Please join us for a holiday happy hour at Hotel Havana and Ocho Bar. When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Hotel Havana, 1015 Navarro St.

Admission: Free Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Buns & Brew From the event description: SATX-Rated presents Buns & Brew. Bao Buns steamed fresh by Noodle Tree and beer by Alamo Beer Company. Each ticket gets you entered into an hourly drawing. Drawing prizes include: Noodle Tree gift-card or a Boxcar bar credit. Come out and enjoy good food, good drink and great company at San Antonio's new hot spot, Boxcar Bar. When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Boxcar Bar, 125 Lamar

Admission: $8 (General Admission); $12 (VIP) Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Winter concert and spaghetti dinner From the event description: Join us for a festive evening of music, conversation and a spaghetti dinner prepared and served by the Cole Culinary Arts department. Included in the evening's events will be a silent auction. Come see what fun items are available. All proceeds go toward the spring band trip! When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Robert G Cole Junior Senior HS, 4001 Winans Road

Where: Robert G Cole Junior Senior HS, 4001 Winans Road

Admission: $10 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets