San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of music events this week
KJ97 Star Party
KJ97 Star Party is back at Cowboys Dancehall. Your ticket gets you early entry into Cowboys Dancehall for a private secret session with one of the artists so you can grab a drink, relax and get close to the stage before doors open for the crowd. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Where: Cowboys Dancehall, 3030 N.E. Interstate 410 Loop
Price: $10
Christmas concert celebration
Kick off the holiday season with a magical night full of Christmas music!
Join us for a night full of your favorite Christmas classics!
Where: University Baptist Church, 6465 Babcock Road
Price: $5 (Kids Admission); $8 (College Students); $10 (General Admission)
Chris Duarte Group
Chris Duarte Group returns to Sam's for another rocking show. Special guest Mark Searcy opens the show.
Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.
Price: $10 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
Javonntte featuring Moon 1 Love, Thurman Jackson and Richard Kinn
It's that time of year again...time to wrap up 2019 with a little bow for all the House Head lovers. With that we welcome Javonntte featuring Moon 1 Love performing a three-hour live show. Coming all the way from Detroit Motor City please help us welcome this talented producer to our small-town underground.
Where: Ventura, 1011 Ave. B
Price: $5
Listen acoustic music series
Listen returns for an all-new "Songs of the Season" showcase hosted by Adam Ahrens. The show will feature headliners and unique collaborations with musicians including Michael Martin, Matt Hubbard and Michael Carrillo.
Where: 2202 Broadway St., San Antonio, TX 78215
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
