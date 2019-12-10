San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of music events this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a fundraising concert to an acoustic holiday show, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

KJ97 Star Party

KJ97 Star Party is back at Cowboys Dancehall. Your ticket gets you early entry into Cowboys Dancehall for a private secret session with one of the artists so you can grab a drink, relax and get close to the stage before doors open for the crowd. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 5:30-11 p.m.

Where: Cowboys Dancehall, 3030 N.E. Interstate 410 Loop

Price: $10

Christmas concert celebration

Kick off the holiday season with a magical night full of Christmas music! Join us for a night full of your favorite Christmas classics!

When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7-8:15 p.m.

Where: University Baptist Church, 6465 Babcock Road

Price: $5 (Kids Admission); $8 (College Students); $10 (General Admission)

Chris Duarte Group

Chris Duarte Group returns to Sam's for another rocking show. Special guest Mark Searcy opens the show.

When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Price: $10 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Javonntte featuring Moon 1 Love, Thurman Jackson and Richard Kinn

It's that time of year again...time to wrap up 2019 with a little bow for all the House Head lovers. With that we welcome Javonntte featuring Moon 1 Love performing a three-hour live show. Coming all the way from Detroit Motor City please help us welcome this talented producer to our small-town underground.

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 a.m.

Where: Ventura, 1011 Ave. B

Price: $5

Listen acoustic music series

Listen returns for an all-new "Songs of the Season" showcase hosted by Adam Ahrens. The show will feature headliners and unique collaborations with musicians including Michael Martin, Matt Hubbard and Michael Carrillo.

When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m.

Where: 2202 Broadway St., San Antonio, TX 78215

Price: $10

