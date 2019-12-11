San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of community and culture events this week
Kids' tamalada workshop
Chef Miguel will teach children the culinary cultural tradition of tamale making just in time for the holidays! This class is recommended for children ages 5 and older.
Parents can enjoy Viva Villa's Bar while children learn to make yummy tamales! Class includes: Storybook reading, tamale lesson and empanada lesson. (tamales, empanadas and hot chocolate to eat during class and a goody bag, including tamales to take home).
Where: Viva Villa, 905 Dolorosa
Price: $25 (One Kids' Tamalada Ticket); $40 (Two Kids' Tamalada Tickets)
Rise + Shine
Join our community as we gather for Rise + Shine, a TEDxSanAntonio Women event. Learn from amazing speakers. We've got wisdom and tactics on tap, along with the opportunity to practice and explore some new ways of thinking and being. Share your ideas and experiences. Everyone who attends has great ideas and insights, so we've included time to dive into the ideas presented and share your thoughts with your fellow attendees.
Where: The Garage at Pearl, 250 E. Grayson St.
Price: $35 (students, educators, military, seniors). More ticket options available.
10th annual Kwanzaa Market Festival
The Kwanzaa Market Festival is fun for the entire family!
It is an opportunity for people of the African Diaspora to participate in group economics while building connections and community. If you want to learn more about Kwanzaa — the history and how it is celebrated, then you don't want to miss this year's event.
Where: Second Baptist Church, 3310 E. Commerce St.
Price: Free (General Admission)
Looking to get out into the community this week?
From a kids' tamale class to a Kwanzaa festival, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown.
