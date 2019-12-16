Here's what to do in San Antonio this week

Looking for something to do this week? From live musical performances to Ken Slavin's Swingin' Holiday Show, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

The Hayride Hop with The Rollfast Ramblers

From the event description:

Sam's and The Hill Country Hayride bring you "The Hayride Hop," a weekly music series with some good old roots rock and rockabilly music.

When: Monday, Dec. 16, 8-11:45 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $5-$15

Lunch Concert Series - Tenor Richard Novak

From the event description:

Free lunch time concert offered during the Advent Season. Richard Novak has established a national reputation as a professional tenor and voice teacher. In November, Novak made his Carnegie Hall debut performing on the Interharmony Concert Series. Dr. Novak holds a BM and MM in Vocal Performance from Stephen F. Austin State University, and the DMA in Vocal Performance from the University of North Texas. Richard is Assistant Professor of Voice at Texas State University, where he teaches voice and vocal pedagogy.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 17, noon-12:30 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church of San Antonio, 515 McCullough Ave.

Admission: Free

Amazon Live Recording — Comedy Night!

From the event description:

A group of local comedians have come together to create professionally produced compilation video for Amazon Prime.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Elbow Room, 10730 Perrin Beitel Road

Admission: Free

Ken Slavin's Swingin' Holiday Show

From the event description:

Join us for an evening with jazz crooner Ken Slavin as he brings his unique sound and style back to Sam's for this special Birthday show.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $15-$50

The Matters does Black Sabbath

From the event description:

The Matters do Black Sabbath with special guest The Rambling Souls.

When: Thursday, Dec. 19, 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $8-$40

