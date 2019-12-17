Family and learning is hot in San Antonio this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From a posada celebration to glow-in-the-dark mini golf, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Posada at Pearl

From the event description:

Community members are invited to join the posada and become pilgrims traveling by candlelight. Las Posadas is a nine-day Christmas celebration in Mexico and Latin America, centered on the ritual re-enactment of Mary and Joseph's quest to find lodging in Bethlehem. The evening includes live music, children's crafts and traditional treats of buñuelos, tamales and Mexican hot chocolate.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m.

Where: 303 Pearl Parkway, Suite 300

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Holiday block party

From the event description:

Don't miss the 5th annual holiday block party at the Quarry Village! Join us for live jazz music, complimentary seasonal drinks and bites, a custom pet-friendly photo station with Santa (one print for each guest who brings a canned good for the SA Food Bank), plus goodies and discounts from Quarry Village retailers.

When: Thursday, Dec. 19, 6 p.m.

Where: 300 E. Basse Road

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Discounted fencing package

From the Alamo Fencing Academy deal description:

Experienced fencing coaches teach the basics of swordplay to beginners during three-hour weekly classes. The Deal: $45 for a one-month introductory fencing package ($90 value). The package includes one introductory fencing class each week.

When: Thursday, Dec. 19, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: 961 Isom Road

Price: $45 (50% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 34% off mini golf

From the Cosmic Mayhem Blacklight Mini Golf deal description:

This complete 18-hole mini golf course is fashioned in the style of 1950s alien-invasion movies. Choice of: Glow in the dark mini golf for four, valid Tuesday–Thursday ($21), or valid any day($28).

Where: 903 E. Bitters Road, Arboretum

Price: from $21 (34% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Discounted open-jump passes

From the Pump It Up San Antonio NW deal description:

Kids jump inside bounce-houses, zoom down inflatable slides and race through obstacle courses at an indoor playground. Choice of: Three open jump passes ($14) or five open jump passes ($22).

Where: 7723 Guilbeau Road

Price: from $14 (41% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.