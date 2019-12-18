Music is hot in San Antonio this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house. From a heavy metal concert to a Azul Barrientos show, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Upon a Burning Body From the event description: Upon a Burning Body's annual hometown Christmas show Saturday at Paper Tiger! When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: $18 (Presale) SSG Splurge and guests From the event description: YouMade4It, LLC & Jiggity Jay Ent. presents SSG Splurge live! Performances by: SSG Splurge, Mateo Sun, Kidd Kill, BoogieGotBandz, Kiro Almxghty, Bankreaux and J-Groove. When: Sunday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: VIBES UNDERGROUND , 1223 E. Houston St.

Price: $12 (Pre-Sale Ticket); $50 (Meet & Greet Ticket) Solo sax sessions From the event description: Internationally renown saxman Noah Peterson holds down the third Friday of the month at Sanchos Cantina with his solo sax sessions! Come and see how funky one man can be. Electric bleeps, blips, bloops and loops are set to beats for all kinds of great jams. When: Friday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m.

Where: 628 Jackson St.

Price: Free Noche Azul de Esperanza From the event description: Join us Saturday for Noche Azul de Esperanza, our monthly concert with Azul Barrientos! Musicians accompanying Azul will be announced prior to the show. When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.

Where: 922 San Pedro Ave.

Price: $7