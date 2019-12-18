Music is hot in San Antonio this week
Upon a Burning Body
Upon a Burning Body's annual hometown Christmas show Saturday at Paper Tiger!
Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.
Price: $18 (Presale)
SSG Splurge and guests
YouMade4It, LLC & Jiggity Jay Ent. presents SSG Splurge live! Performances by: SSG Splurge, Mateo Sun, Kidd Kill, BoogieGotBandz, Kiro Almxghty, Bankreaux and J-Groove.
Where: VIBES UNDERGROUND , 1223 E. Houston St.
Price: $12 (Pre-Sale Ticket); $50 (Meet & Greet Ticket)
Solo sax sessions
Internationally renown saxman Noah Peterson holds down the third Friday of the month at Sanchos Cantina with his solo sax sessions! Come and see how funky one man can be. Electric bleeps, blips, bloops and loops are set to beats for all kinds of great jams.
Where: 628 Jackson St.
Price: Free
Noche Azul de Esperanza
Join us Saturday for Noche Azul de Esperanza, our monthly concert with Azul Barrientos! Musicians accompanying Azul will be announced prior to the show.
Where: 922 San Pedro Ave.
Price: $7
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 6:30-11 p.m.
When: Sunday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m.-midnight
When: Friday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m.
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.
