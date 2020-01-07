San Antonio hosting a variety of performing and visual arts activities this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There are heaps of options in terms of creative activities coming up in San Antonio this week, from a musical theater production to discounted painting classes.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Miss Saigon at Majestic Theatre

From the event description:

Experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical Miss Saigon, from the creators of Les Misérables. Featuring a stunning spectacle and sensational cast of 42 performing the soaring score, including Broadway hits like The Heat is On in Saigon, The Movie in My Mind, Last Night of the World and American Dream, this is a theatrical event you will never forget.

When: Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m.-Sunday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St.

Price: $60

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 50% off BYOB painting class for one or two at Vintages Art Studio

From the Vintages Art Studio deal description:

With this deal, enjoy painting preselected images such as Van Gogh masterworks and beachside landscapes while sipping on self-brought wine and beer. This voucher includes a three-hour BYOB painting class with paints and supplies.

Where: Vintages Art Studio, 619 S.W. 24th St., Las Palmas

Price: $21.99 for one (45% discount off regular price); $39.99 for two (50% discount)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

40% off painting class for kids at Whimsy Art Studio

From the Whimsy Art Studio deal description:

During painting lessons at Whimsy Art Studio, kids spend around 90 minutes following instructions from a teacher to create a masterpiece based on the day’s painting subject.

Where: Whimsy Art Studio, 2211 N.W. Military Highway, Castle Hills

Price: $15 for one kids painting lesson, valid for ages four and up (40% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

55% off admission for four at Briscoe Western Art Museum

From the Briscoe Western Art Museum deal description:

The Briscoe Western Art Museum traces the rich history of the American West through artwork, educational programs and events.

Where: Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., Downtown

Price: $18 admission for four guests (55% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.