San Antonio hosting a variety of performing and visual arts activities this week
Miss Saigon at Majestic Theatre
Experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical Miss Saigon, from the creators of Les Misérables. Featuring a stunning spectacle and sensational cast of 42 performing the soaring score, including Broadway hits like The Heat is On in Saigon, The Movie in My Mind, Last Night of the World and American Dream, this is a theatrical event you will never forget.
Where: Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St.
Price: $60
Up to 50% off BYOB painting class for one or two at Vintages Art Studio
With this deal, enjoy painting preselected images such as Van Gogh masterworks and beachside landscapes while sipping on self-brought wine and beer. This voucher includes a three-hour BYOB painting class with paints and supplies.
Price: $21.99 for one (45% discount off regular price); $39.99 for two (50% discount)
40% off painting class for kids at Whimsy Art Studio
During painting lessons at Whimsy Art Studio, kids spend around 90 minutes following instructions from a teacher to create a masterpiece based on the day’s painting subject.
Price: $15 for one kids painting lesson, valid for ages four and up (40% discount off regular price)
55% off admission for four at Briscoe Western Art Museum
The Briscoe Western Art Museum traces the rich history of the American West through artwork, educational programs and events.
Price: $18 admission for four guests (55% discount off regular price)
