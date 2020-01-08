San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of sports and fitness events this week
Looking to get fit? From a professional hockey game to dance classes, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. From the event description: When: Friday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m. Click here for more details, and to get your tickets From the Foundry deal description: Where: Foundry, 214 Recoleta Road Click here for more details, and to get this deal From the Ballroom Dancesport Connection deal description: Where: Ballroom Dancesport Connection, 8123 Broadway Click here for more details, and to score this deal This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
San Antonio Rampage vs. Chicago Wolves
Come out and watch the San Antonio Rampage take on the Chicago Wolves!
Where: 1 AT&T Center Parkway
Price: $14-$34
Up to 51% off private sports training
Sports facility located in the heart of San Antonio devoted to the physical, academic and spiritual growth of athletes.
Price: Four 30-Minute Private Baseball, Softball, or Soccer Training Sessions, $149 (50% discount off regular price)
Up to 75% off dance classes at Ballroom Dancesport Connection
Students can learn to ballroom dance for a wedding, a Country-Western two-step for a party, or salsa and Latin dance for a vacation. What’s included: Private dance lessons by the award-winning, certified ballroom-dance instructors. A variety of styles to choose from: ballroom, country western, wedding, swing, Latin and more. No dance partner required.
Price: One Private Dance Class, $39 (74% discount off regular price); Two Private Dance Classes, $75 (75% discount off regular price)
