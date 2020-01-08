San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of sports and fitness events this week

Looking to get fit?

From a professional hockey game to dance classes, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown.

San Antonio Rampage vs. Chicago Wolves

From the event description:

Come out and watch the San Antonio Rampage take on the Chicago Wolves!

When: Friday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m.

Where: 1 AT&T Center Parkway

Price: $14-$34

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 51% off private sports training

From the Foundry deal description:

Sports facility located in the heart of San Antonio devoted to the physical, academic and spiritual growth of athletes.

Where: Foundry, 214 Recoleta Road

Price: Four 30-Minute Private Baseball, Softball, or Soccer Training Sessions, $149 (50% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 75% off dance classes at Ballroom Dancesport Connection

From the Ballroom Dancesport Connection deal description:

Students can learn to ballroom dance for a wedding, a Country-Western two-step for a party, or salsa and Latin dance for a vacation. What’s included: Private dance lessons by the award-winning, certified ballroom-dance instructors. A variety of styles to choose from: ballroom, country western, wedding, swing, Latin and more. No dance partner required.

Where: Ballroom Dancesport Connection, 8123 Broadway

Price: One Private Dance Class, $39 (74% discount off regular price); Two Private Dance Classes, $75 (75% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

