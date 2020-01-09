San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of family and learning activities this week

Looking for family-friendly activities to keep the kids busy this week?

From discounted music lessons to a mobile scavenger hunt game, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Up to 75% off private music lessons at Studio 88 School of Music

From the Studio 88 School of Music deal description:

Learn musical instruments such as a piano, guitar, cello and voice during private music lessons at Studio 88 School of Music. This deal includes up to three 30-minute private lessons on the instrument of your choice.

Where: Studio 88 School of Music, 21803 Encino Commons, Far North Central

Price: $8 for one lesson (73% discount off regular price); $15 for two lessons (75% discount); $28 for three lessons (68% discount)

68% off mobile scavenger hunt adventure game with ZeeTours

From the ZeeTours deal description:

ZeeTours is a location-based mobile game that combines fitness, learning and fun into a variety of unforgettable experiences, including scavenger hunts.

Where: Rivercenter Mall, 849 E. Commerce St., Central City

Price: $15.95 for one team (68% discount off regular price)

74% off music lessons at Institute of Musical Arts

From the Institute of Musical Arts deal description:

At the Institute of Musical Arts, experienced instructors teach music theory, how to read music and how to play a chosen instrument. Instrument lessons available include piano, guitar, ukulele and voice. The registration fee is included with this voucher.

Where: Institute of Musical Arts, 2227 Lockhill Selma Road, North San Antonio

Price: $39 for four 30-minute music lessons (74% discount off regular price); $65 for four 60-minute music lessons (74% discount)

Up to 62% off 60-minute paranormal investigation tour at Psycho Asylum and Slaughterhouse

From the Psycho Asylum and Slaughterhouse deal description:

Psycho Asylum breaks into paranormal investigations, offering guided one-hour expeditions to search for signs of ghosts and the unknown.

Where: Psycho Asylum and Slaughterhouse, 1201 E. Houston St., Central City

Price: $35 for one guest (41% discount off regular price); $68 for two guests (43% discount); $89 for four guests (62% discount)

Up to 54% off bowling package at Oak Hills Lanes

From the Oak Hills Lanes deal description:

Oak Hills Lanes is an upscale bowling alley with laser lights and music videos during cosmic bowling. This deal includes two hours of bowling with shoes for up to five participants.

Where: Oak Hills Lanes, 7330 Callaghan Road, Oak Hills

Price: $28 for use on Sunday-Friday before 6 p.m. (43% discount off regular price); $32 for use on Saturday before 6 p.m. (46% discount); $36 for use any day after 6 p.m. (54% discount)

