Hiring for sales representatives is on the rise in San Antonio

Hiring for sales representatives in San Antonio is going strong. Employers in the industry posted new jobs over the past week, and 574 in the last month, ranking second among top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local sales representative also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 142 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in the industry.

One of the top employers seeking local sales representatives is Vincero, Inc. "With aggressive growth, expansion plans and ambitious goals, Vincero leads Texas in strategic thinking and execution," states one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include SpotOn and Family First Life Texas.

Jobs posted by Vincero, Inc. in the past month in the area also included customer service representatives, managers and marketing representatives, while Family First Life Texas sought sales agents.

