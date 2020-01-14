5 events worth checking out in San Antonio this week
Brazilian jazz happy hour
Enjoy two hours of Brazilian jazz at San Antonio's premier jazz spot in the chic Pearl district. Featured performers are Fabio Augustinis at the drums, Jan Flemming on accordion and Katchie Cartwright on flute. No cover.
Where: Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Parkway, #6001
Admission: Free
Women and Wine on Wednesdays
Come enjoy a glass of wine, visit with old friends and meet some new ones. Spend time with like-minded women who have a desire to support each other and collaborate to improve ourselves, others and the communities in which we live.
Where: Love Shack Boutique, 1580 Babcock Road
Admission: Free
National Arab Orchestra Takht Ensemble
The National Arab Orchestra Takht Ensemble — based in Detroit and under the direction of Michael Ibrahim — will return to San Antonio for two concerts.
Where: UTSA Downtown Campus, 501 W. César E Chávez Blvd.
Admission: $35
DECARLO
DECARLO features Tommy DeCarlo, vocalist for the band Boston. Since 2007, they've been paying homage to Boston, classic rock and their own originals.
Where: Fitzgerald's Bar & Live Music Venue, 437 McCarty, Suite 101
Admission: $20 (General Admission); $100 (VIP Package)
Skyrocket!
Get your dancing shoes on and come party with the best cover band out there! Skyrocket! will be playing the hits from the 70s and 80s.
Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.
Admission: $18 (General Admission)
