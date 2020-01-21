Hot job skills: Managers in demand in San Antonio

San Antonio is seeing strong demand for managers' skills. Employers in the industry posted 156 new jobs over the past week, and 576 in the last month, ranking second among top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local manager also came in third in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 137 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in the industry.

Top companies seeking local managers include Lone Star Tan, Planet Fitness and Legacy Careers. According to a recent job opening posted by Legacy Careers, the company specializes in "matching motivated, growth-minded, change-makers with fortune 1000 companies that are experiencing unprecedented growth."

Jobs posted by Lone Star Tan in the past month in the area also included technicians and customer service representatives, while Planet Fitness was hiring member services representatives, fitness trainers and overnight closers, and Legacy Careers sought sales representatives.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.