5 events to check out in San Antonio this week
Cowboy brunch
At Thirsty Horse Saloon's 4th annual cowboy brunch, we will be serving free tacos from 8 a.m. till we run out! Performances by: Felix Truvere, Colby Albright, J. Abram Band and Jeremy Egg.
Where: Thirsty Horse Saloon, 2335 N.W. Military Highway
Admission: Free
Tiramisu and murder too
"Icing isn't just something sweet to cover up dessert." Join Maggiano's Little Italy San Antonio for "A Night of Intrigue, Mystery and Murder" with Keith & Margo's Murder Mystery Texas.
A comedy of whodunit… paired with a chef-created three course meal!
Where: Maggiano's Little Italy, 17603 Interstate 10
Admission: $65
Ashley Construction cookoff tent party
We would like to invite everyone to come out and join us at the San Antonio Rodeo Cook Off. Dinner: Brisket plates. Performing Friday night: Mario Flores and The Soda Creek Band with Special Guest Bubba (Gabe) Garcia in our tent.
Where: San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo BBQ Cook Off, 1723 Creekview Drive, Space 1000 and 1100
Admission: $30
British Lion
British Lion is Steve Harris’ first-ever side project. Although it’s stamped with Steve’s inimitable style, it’s also very different to Iron Maiden, so fans will be in for a whole new experience seeing and hearing the songs live.
Where: The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston
Admission: $29.50
Wood & Wire
Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Wood & Wire returns to Sam's, along with special guests Sour Bridges opening the show.
Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.
Admission: $10-$45
