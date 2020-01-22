5 events to check out in San Antonio this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a cowboy brunch to a blugrass show, here's a rundown of options to help you get social around town.

Cowboy brunch

At Thirsty Horse Saloon's 4th annual cowboy brunch, we will be serving free tacos from 8 a.m. till we run out! Performances by: Felix Truvere, Colby Albright, J. Abram Band and Jeremy Egg.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 7 a.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Thirsty Horse Saloon, 2335 N.W. Military Highway

Admission: Free

Tiramisu and murder too

"Icing isn't just something sweet to cover up dessert." Join Maggiano's Little Italy San Antonio for "A Night of Intrigue, Mystery and Murder" with Keith & Margo's Murder Mystery Texas. A comedy of whodunit… paired with a chef-created three course meal!

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Maggiano's Little Italy, 17603 Interstate 10

Admission: $65

Ashley Construction cookoff tent party

We would like to invite everyone to come out and join us at the San Antonio Rodeo Cook Off. Dinner: Brisket plates. Performing Friday night: Mario Flores and The Soda Creek Band with Special Guest Bubba (Gabe) Garcia in our tent.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo BBQ Cook Off, 1723 Creekview Drive, Space 1000 and 1100

Admission: $30

British Lion

British Lion is Steve Harris’ first-ever side project. Although it’s stamped with Steve’s inimitable style, it’s also very different to Iron Maiden, so fans will be in for a whole new experience seeing and hearing the songs live.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 8-11 p.m.

Where: The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston

Admission: $29.50

Wood & Wire

Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Wood & Wire returns to Sam's, along with special guests Sour Bridges opening the show.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $10-$45

