Industry spotlight: Health care establishments hiring big in San Antonio

San Antonio's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 94 new jobs over the past week and 404 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care sector also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 80 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include Nomad Health, Methodist Hospital and TSAOG Orthopaedics. According to a recent job opening posted by TSAOG Orthopaedics, "TSAOG Orthopaedics is in search of new TSAOG family members to help us fulfill our mission of serving our community today and into the future."

Regarding the most in-demand occupations in this sector, Nomad Health and Methodist Hospital were both looking to hire San Antonio-based registered nurses. TSAOG Orthopaedics listed new openings for technicians, medical assistants and physical therapists.

