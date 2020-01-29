5 ways to enjoy your week in San Antonio

From a music album release party to a pub crawl, there's plenty to enjoy in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

The Gurwitz International Piano Competition: Round III, World Music Round at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

Round III features performances of a commissioned work for members of the Silk Road Ensemble with each of the three remaining finalists.

When: Friday, Jan. 31, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St.

Admission: Free

Vision Board Workshop at Lavaca Studios

Come get your intentions for 2020 down on your vision board. Health, wealth and abundance! Bring your friends, your magazines and your drinks!

When: Friday, Jan. 31, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Lavaca Studios, 1103 S. Presa St., B

Admission: $10

James McMurtry with Bonnie Whitmore at Sam's Burger Joint

One of the finest songwriters James McMurtry returns to Sam's. Special guest Bonnie Whitmore opens the show.

When: Friday, Jan. 31, 9-11:45 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.)

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $15 (general admission, advance); $18 (general admission, day of show); more ticket options available

Onesie Pub Crawl San Antonio, presented by Better Bar Crawls

We're bar hopping in onesies in San Antonio! There will be live entertainment, no cover charges and drink specials at 2020's comfiest crawl.

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, noon-2 a.m.

Where: San Antonio

Admission: $10 (pre-sale); $15 (day before event pre-sale); more ticket options available

Baby Aztro's Album Release Party at Friends of Sound Records

Join Baby Aztro in celebrating the release of his new album! Guests will receive a free album with each ticket and complimentary beer, while supplies last.

When: Saturday, Feb. 1, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Friends of Sound Records, 700 Fredericksburg Road

Admission: $10

