Here's what to do in San Antonio this week

From a stand-up comedy show to smooth jazz concert, there's plenty to enjoy in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Funny First Fridays From the event description: This event features a stand up comedy showcase and the Alamo Biscuit after dark menu. Starring Trumaine Bradley, Zach Dickson, B Smitty and more. When: Friday, Feb. 7, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Alamo Biscuit Company & Panaderia, 9630 Huebner Road, Suite103

Admission: $10 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets How to build a simple website From the event description: This workshop will teach you how to build a simple 3-5 page website that you can start using by the end of class. The hands-on workshop will allow you to ask all your questions as you are working so you understand every aspect to a website. When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: 110 E. Houston St.

Admission: $75 (General Admission) Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Home buying 101 From the event description: New Year, new home! From credit to closing — Learn all the ins and outs of home buying. This workshop is a one stop shop! Learn everything from credit/debt management, qualifying for a mortgage, buying a home or new construction. Professionals will be available to answer all your questions. When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-noon

Where: 7523 N. Loop 1604 West

Admission: Free Click here for more details, and to get your tickets San Antonio African American Book Festival From the event description: The Friends of Carver Library are hosting the first annual San Antonio African American Book Festival. The event will kick-off with the Children’s book exhibit; at noon, there will be an introduction and discussions with feature authors will take place until 4 p.m. When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Carver Library, 3350 E. Commerce St.

Admission: Free Click here for more details, and to get your tickets The San Antonio Smooth Jazz Series From the event description: Join us for a very special evening of smooth jazz as Big Bib Entertainment presents NAACP Image Awards nominee, keyboardist Nathan Mitchell, and chart-topping bassist Darryl Williams. When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Buena Vista Theater, 501 W. Cesar Chavez Blvd.

Admission: $25-$35 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets