Here's what to do in San Antonio this week
Funny First Fridays
This event features a stand up comedy showcase and the Alamo Biscuit after dark menu. Starring Trumaine Bradley, Zach Dickson, B Smitty and more.
Where: Alamo Biscuit Company & Panaderia, 9630 Huebner Road, Suite103
Admission: $10
How to build a simple website
This workshop will teach you how to build a simple 3-5 page website that you can start using by the end of class. The hands-on workshop will allow you to ask all your questions as you are working so you understand every aspect to a website.
Where: 110 E. Houston St.
Admission: $75 (General Admission)
Home buying 101
New Year, new home! From credit to closing — Learn all the ins and outs of home buying. This workshop is a one stop shop! Learn everything from credit/debt management, qualifying for a mortgage, buying a home or new construction. Professionals will be available to answer all your questions.
Where: 7523 N. Loop 1604 West
Admission: Free
San Antonio African American Book Festival
The Friends of Carver Library are hosting the first annual San Antonio African American Book Festival. The event will kick-off with the Children’s book exhibit; at noon, there will be an introduction and discussions with feature authors will take place until 4 p.m.
Where: Carver Library, 3350 E. Commerce St.
Admission: Free
The San Antonio Smooth Jazz Series
Join us for a very special evening of smooth jazz as Big Bib Entertainment presents NAACP Image Awards nominee, keyboardist Nathan Mitchell, and chart-topping bassist Darryl Williams.
Where: Buena Vista Theater, 501 W. Cesar Chavez Blvd.
Admission: $25-$35
When: Friday, Feb. 7, 7-10 p.m.
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-noon
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-noon
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 6-10 p.m.
