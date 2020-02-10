Customer service representatives see growing job openings in San Antonio

Hiring for customer service representatives in San Antonio is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 260 new jobs over the past week, and 920 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local customer service representative also came in fourth in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 104 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in the industry.

One of the top employers seeking local customer service representatives is Vincero, Inc. "With aggressive growth, expansion plans and ambitious goals, Vincero leads Texas in strategic thinking and execution," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include MMC Group LP. According to one of its recent job openings, "MMC makes finding and applying for jobs simple."

Jobs posted by Vincero, Inc. in the past month in the area also included sales representatives, sales consultants and customer service specialists, while MMC Group LP was hiring call center representatives, and O.M.N.I - 8 sought team leaders.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.