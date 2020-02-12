5 ways to enjoy your week in San Antonio

From Valentine's night concert to speed dating, there's plenty to enjoy in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Phil the Love: A night for lovers

John Philip is back at Silo singing classic love songs. Happy Hour begins at 6 p.m. and the band takes the stage at 7 p.m. This Is a night for lovers.

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Silo Restaurant, 1133 Austin Highway

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Valentine's Day soirée

Singles, doubles and even throuples are warmly welcomed to celebrate Valentine's Day at Paramour! We will offer limited hand-crafted cocktails, themed light bites, endless champagne pours, caricature drawing and lots more!

When: Friday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Paramour, 102 Ninth St., #400

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Rachel Alejandro benefit concert

Rachel Alejandro, live in San Antonio, Texas. See you at Leon Valley Community Center. Proceeds benefit Taal victims.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Leon Valley Community Center, 6427 Evers Road

Admission: $40 (General Admission); $65 (VIP)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

V-Day Melanin Mixup speed dating

The Melanin Mixup speed dating is an event that promotes love and genuine connections. Adult games, speed dating, drinks and prizes! Come find a connection.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Breathe Lounge, 8800 Broadway St., Suite 102

Admission: Free (Men and Women); $5 (Early Bird [Women Only]). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Maryann Cotton with special guests

In the vein of Alice Cooper, Denmark's one and only Maryann Cotton returns to Fitzgerald's for a 90-minute set of rock-n-roll godliness! Lending local support are San Antonio rock gods Eden Burning and the ever-popular Hellgrimm.

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.-Sunday, Feb. 16, 2 a.m.

Where: Fitzgerald's Bar & Live Music Venue, 437 McCarty, Suite 101

Admission: $11

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

