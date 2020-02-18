Hiring for sales representatives is on the rise in San Antonio

San Antonio is seeing strong demand for sales representatives' skills. Employers in the industry posted 278 new jobs over the past week, and 868 in the last month, ranking second among top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local sales representative also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 225 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in the industry.

Top companies seeking local sales representatives include Primera Insurance and Tax Services, Spectrum and Vincero, Inc. According to a recent job opening posted by Spectrum, the company is "America's fastest-growing TV, internet and voice company."

Jobs posted by Primera Insurance and Tax Services in the past month in the area also included recruiters and sales account executives, while Spectrum was hiring customer service representatives, and Vincero, Inc. sought sales consultants, customer service representatives and marketing representatives.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.