Here's what to do in San Antonio this week

From a hoops challenge to a book signing, there's plenty to enjoy in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Boost Your Shot

From the event description:

Calling basketballers of all ages! Join us at Boost Mobile to show off your hoop skills. Make sure to stop by for your chance to win an LG big-screen TV, basketballs, other cool prizes, food and games.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, noon-2 p.m.

Where: 3520 S New Braunfels Ave, 3520 S. New Braunfels Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dropthebeat.tv Music Festival

From the event description:

All day music with three major stages: Latin, rock tribute bands plus Texas hip-hop artists. There will be several food trucks and vendors, along with some of the greatest classic muscle cars.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, noon-11:30 p.m.

Where: Sunset Station, 1174 E. Commerce St.

Admission: Free (Military, Police, Fire & EMS); $25 (Early Bird Tickets). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Book signing by JD Broyhill

From the event description:

Be sure to stop by Barnes & Noble to meet JD Broyhill, signing her new book: "Paranormal Investigator's Club - Mysterious Blackwell Mansion". We will have giveaways — signed posters, t-shirts and gift cards!

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Barnes & Noble, 321 N.W. Loop 410, #104

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wishbone Ash 50th anniversary tour

From the event description:

Wishbone Ash returns to Sam's on their 50th Anniversary tour. Special Guest Stringman open the show. Formed in 1969, Wishbone Ash has more than 20 original studio recordings and several live albums to their credit.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $25 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Day of Rest show

From the event description:

Come check out some good live music (Beashside Manor, Xenobia, Bison, St.Dukes and Momarazzi from BlueJay Records), local vendors and a special food menu!

When: Sunday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.-midnight

Where: Brick, 108 Blue Star, #1773

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

